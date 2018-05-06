MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is helping people learn about drones.

People met up yesterday at Blackhawk Middle School in Eagan to learn about the technology. There were also flights simulations and Competitive drone racing.

Drones are becomg more and more poular, but organizes say not everyone knows how they’re allowed to use them.

“Drones are the fastest growing sector of aviation. Somebody can go and pick up a drone from Amazon or Best Buy or Target and doesn’t necessarily know all the rules of the road,” Katie Gilmore of the Minnesota Drone Advocacy Council said. “So our organization — the Minnesota Drone Advocacy Council, and MAV Meetup — are here to help educate pilots, teach them how to fly safely, smartly, and also how to have fun with other organizations.”

Saturday was Minnesota’s first ever Drone Day.