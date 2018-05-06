MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The jury trial starts Monday for a Twin Cites man charged with multiple counts of murder.

In October, a grand jury indicted Lucifer Nguyen on four murder charges. They were added to nine other charges against him, including assault, kidnapping and burglary.

Nguyen’s alleged crime spree happened in July. Mendota Heights police say he robbed a grandmother and later broke into a senior care facility.

They say he later shot and killed a woman, Beverly Cory, while on the run.

It took officers three days to find him.

He could be sentenced to more than a 100 years in prison if convicted.