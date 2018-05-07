Filed Under:Fire, Grass Fire, Wild Fire
(credit: Chisago County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A large grass fire in central Minnesota prompted crews from several fire departments to respond Monday afternoon and fight the flames.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was burning near Amador Township, which is about 10 miles northwest of Taylors Falls.

Crews from multiple department are on the scene, working to contain the fire.

Grass fires have flared up across the state in the last week, followings days of sunny, dry weather.

Starting Tuesday, however, the trend will switch to rain, with showers expected almost daily throughout the week.

