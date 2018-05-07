MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ray Szmanda, who many in the Midwest recognize from his commercials for Menards hardware stores, has died at the age of 91, family members report.

Szmanda’s joviality as the company spokesperson was the focus of countless commercials for more than two decades, capped off with the jingle refrain of “Save big money at Menards.”

Szmanda’s son reported his father’s passing in a Facebook post on Sunday.

About his role in the commercials, Szmanda once said: “It’s like having a hit record because it says what everybody wants to hear me say, ‘Save Big Money At Menards!'”

Szmanda lived in Antigo, Wis.