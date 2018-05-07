MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Winona Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a train early Sunday morning.

Police say witnesses reported seeing Sherod Maurice Frazier, 35, walking near the Carimona Street train crossing.

Witnesses said they saw Frazier speed up to try to beat the train. The train operator blew the horn and applied emergency brakes but was still traveling about 30 miles per hour.

Frazier was killed.

He was with 39-year-old Melanie Lynn Sampson, who told police the two had consumed alcohol earlier. She said she had crossed the tracks ahead of him and heard the collision.

Police said she originally gave them a false name because of an outstanding warrant. She has been taken into custody for that reason.