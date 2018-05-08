MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who prosecutors is responsible for a murder and violent crime spree has pleaded guilty.

Lucifer Nguyen faced several charges, including murder, assault, kidnapping and burglary following a crime spree last summer. Police say it began when he threatened a grandmother at gunpoint in her own home in Mendota Heights.

While running from police, he crashed his car and ran into a senior center, where they say he held an employee at gunpoint. When police found him there, Nguyen ran across the street into a business center.

He shot and killed Beverly Cory in her office, then stole her car. Officers arrested Nguyen during a traffic stop in Blaine three days later.

He faces 45 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Friday.

“We’re pleased that we were able to bring this man to justice for these violent crimes. We’re pleased that we were able to do so without putting the victims through any further trauma of a long and lengthy trial,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said. “And we’re deeply saddened by the losses of Beverly Cory’s family and the other victims who were traumatized.”