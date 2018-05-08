MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Ramsey County Sheriff says the current sheriff assumed office illegally and is calling for an investigation.

Former sheriff Bob Fletcher, who is also the current mayor of Vadnais Heights, says Jack Serier assumed the role of sheriff when he didn’t live in the county. That’s illegal, according to state law.

Fletcher — who isn’t seeking re-election as mayor but is considering a run for sheriff again, according to the Pioneer Press — lays out his case in a document sent to various news organizations, citing applicable law and evidence gathered from county records, news reports, emails, interviews with neighbors, utility bills, lease agreements and social media posts.

The Ramsey County Board appointed Serier to the office in December 2017, after Sheriff Matt Bostrom accepted a position with Oxford University and resigned the post. Fletcher claims Serier was living in Washington County when he assumed office a month later.