MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shoreview has become the sixth city in Minnesota to raise the tobacco buying age to 21.

The Shoreview City Council unanimously approved the ordinance Monday night. This is the second time the city has voted to curb tobacco sales.

Two years ago, the council voted to restrict the sale of flavored products to adult-only tobacco stores. Several people spoke for and against the ordinance at the meeting.

“I can say for a fact that I know plenty of students who are 18 — I don’t know any that are 21,” one resident said at the meeting. “Many 17, 16, 15-year-old students have access to these products by their peers who are 18.”

Shoreview joins Edina, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, Plymouth, and North Mankato in raising the buying age to 21.