MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair has now booked everyone for their summer series of Grandstand concerts.

On the first Saturday of the fair, Aug. 25, the Grandstand hosts “The Current’s Music On-A-Stick” featuring Trampled By Turtles with special guests Lord Huron and Lissie.

On Wednesday, Aug. 29, it’s Old Dominion with special guest Morgan Evans.

Saturday, Sept. 1 sees “Hairball: A Bombastic Celebration of Arena Rock.”

Tickets go on sale for those three dates this Friday.