MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday is International Bike to School Day, and some students took park in South Minneapolis by forming what they called a bike bus.

It started at 52nd Street and Hiawatha Avenue. Every ten blocks or so, another group of parents and kids joined them until they got to Wenonah Elementary School.

Bike to School Day not only raises awareness about the benefits of physical activity, but also the importantance of safety.

“It’s really just to familiarize yourself with the safest routes to school,” cyclist Michael Torres said. “Get the kids confident, learn how to navigate the streets safely and to get exposure for drivers to see that there are cyclists with small children.”