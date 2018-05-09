MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Mark Dayton toured Parkview Elementary School in Rosemount Wednesday while pushing his proposal to help Minnesota schools facing significant deficits.

Parkview Elementary School is part of Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Public Schools, which is facing a $12 million budget deficit for the upcoming school year.

Dayton has proposed $137.9 million in emergency aid to help schools across Minnesota avoid layoffs and program cuts.

“We’re talking about the quality of education that these children depend upon,” the governor told reporters Wednesday. “There’s no going back to third grade or fifth grade if that resource isn’t there…they miss out.”

Dayton says at least 26 school districts in the metro and 33 school districts in greater Minnesota are facing budget deficits.