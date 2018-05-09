MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A missing Grand Rapids woman who hasn’t been seen since early January was found dead on Tuesday, authorities say.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a search was organized Tuesday morning for Tawhna Pringle. Her vehicle was found in early February southeast of the city of Babbitt, where she was last seen on Jan. 11.

She was first reported missing on Jan. 6. During Tuesday’s search, her body was found at about 11 a.m. about 100 feet off Dunka River Road. She was found about 2.2 miles from where her truck was located.

Authorities say it doesn’t appear foul play was involved in her death. It was likely caused by hypothermia and exposure to extreme cold.