MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 26-year-old Red Wing man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on Wednesday in the shooting death of D’Angelo Masterjohn in April of 2017.

Charles Deonta Jones had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the incident. Jones pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder without intent and dangerous discharge of a weapon.

According to court documents, Masterjohn was found shot to death on April 17, 2017, on a sidewalk on the east side of Red Wing.

The charges state authorities tried to pull Jones over for speeding, but he fled and led them on a chase. The car eventually stopped and Jones got out, leaving a passenger behind. He was eventually taken into custody.

Police learned in their investigation that Jones and Masterjohn had been in an argument earlier that night near the murder scene, and Masterjohn left. Witnesses told police Jones went after Masterjohn with two loaded guns, and heard gunfire moments later.

Jones was given credit for 342 days already served.