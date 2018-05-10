MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Waseca County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from New Richland.

According to the Minnesota BCA, Grace Cummins left school Tuesday and was seen getting into a blue semi-truck. The truck driver then dropped her off in Albert Lea near Highway 13 and Main Street West.

She has not had any contact with family or friends since, and there is concern for her welfare.

Cummins is described as 5-foot-9, 130 pounds with brown eyes and light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded coat/windbreaker, blue jeans and was carrying a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office at 1-507-835-0500.