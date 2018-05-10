Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Blaine Police Department, U.S. Bank

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Blaine Police Department is asking for the public‘s help to identify a suspect in a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident happened at about 3 p.m. at the U.S. Bank located on County Road 10. The suspect entered the bank and had a note, but authorities say no weapon was seen.

The suspect left the bank with an unknown amount of money. The suspect is described as a black male about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build. He has tattoos on his hand, was wearing blue jeans and a red windbreaker type jacket with a white No. 4 on the back. He was also wearing a flat-billed hat.

(credit: Blaine Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the man or who has information about the incident should contact Detective Christensen with the Blaine Police Department at (763) 717-2665.

