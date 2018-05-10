MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Minnesota city is updating its regulations on the sale of tobacco products.

The Falcon Heights City Council Wednesday passed an ordinance raising the legal age to purchase tobacco in the city to 21. It’s the seventh city in Minnesota to make the change.

The ordinance also restricts the sale of flavored tobacco products to stores where customers must be 21 to enter. The city made the change, according to the bill, “because marketing and public health research and tobacco industry documents reveal that tobacco companies have used fruit, candy, and alcohol flavors as a way to target youth and young adults.”

According to the group Minnesotans For A Smoke-Free Generation, three council members voted for the measure, while two opposed it. The new rules take effect in 60 days.