MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of kids aboard a school bus witnessed the crash that killed a man on his bike Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Summit and Snelling avenues in St. Paul. A school bus carrying 30 students from Ramsey Middle School collided with a man on a bike, killing him. He was wearing a helmet. The students on board and the bus driver were not hurt.

On Thursday morning, police identified the man as 75-year-old Alan Douglas Grahn of Minneapolis.

The busy St. Paul intersection has long caused concern for people who spend time in the area. The Saint Paul Bicycle Coalition says it has pushed for a protected bike lane for a decade. That is when another fatal bike accident happened near the same intersection.

“If you’re a pedestrian or if you’re a bicyclist, you really put your life in danger if you’re going to be on Snelling Avenue,” said St. Paul resident Sue Rohland.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Investigators said they do not believe drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

The bus company, First Student, said the driver has been removed from service, which is standard procedure during an investigation.