MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The woman who struck and killed a Wayzata police officer with her SUV last September is expected to take a plea deal and be sentenced Friday.

Prosecutors say Beth Freeman was on drugs and texting behind the wheel when she hit Officer Bill Mathews, who was picking up debris on Highway 12. Prosecutors say the 54-year-old was also driving with a revoked license.

The Star Tribune reports Freeman has agreed to plead guilty to criminal vehicular homicide.

Sentencing is set to immediately follow the plea hearing, and the Wayzata police confirmed that she will be sentenced to 96 to 98 months in prison, which is slightly over 8 years.

The widow of Officer Mathews, Shawn, plans on sharing a witness impact statement at the sentencing.

Freeman had originally been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the death of the 47-year-old officer.

In early May, Gov. Mark Dayton signed a bill into law that designates a section of U.S. Highway 12 — within Wayzata city limits — as “Officer Bill Mathews Memorial Highway.”

Cameras have been approved in court for the sentencing portion of Friday’s proceedings.