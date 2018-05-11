MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 41-year-old Chetek man has been arrested for allegedly giving marijuana to a 13-year-old girl and exposing her to sexual explicit material over text messages.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Jameck Tolefree was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 8.

He’s charged with a felony count of exposing a child to harmful material, a felony count of exposing a child to harmful descriptions and a felony count for bail jumping. Tolefree was out on bond in Marathon County and Wood County with several other felonies.

Tolefree is free on a $250 cash bond.