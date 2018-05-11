MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Dakota County woman is in custody after dozens of animals were found dead this week at a rescue shelter south of the Twin Cities metro.

Caycee Bregel was arrested on probable cause animal cruelty in connection with the case. Bregel operates the Minnesota Animal Rescue in rural Farmington, where authorities executed a search warrant after a report of a pig getting loose.

Investigators with the Animal Humane Society tell WCCO the search warrant revealed as many as 60 dead animals on the property. There are also as many as 40 live animals.

Authorities say the dead animals include five dogs, a rabbit and a hamster. Investigators say they are not aware of any complaints against Bregel, but got a tip that she was hosting more animals than she was able to maintain.

Authorities say dead animals were found in shallow graves, an unattached garage, a freezer and refrigerator. Bregel cooperated with authorities and said she didn’t live there at the time.

Bregel has not yet been formally charged, and the case remains under investigation.