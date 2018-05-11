MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has been arrested in a North Mankato woman’s death by fentanyl overdose.

The 29-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment on April 12.

Police say that the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was brought into the investigation, as police suspected opioids played a factor in the woman’s death.

Investigators say that the powder found on the scene did in fact contain an amount of fentanyl.

A 38-year-old Mankato man, Otis Dear, has been taken into custody and is awaiting charges on third-degree murder.