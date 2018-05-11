MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino announced Friday he has added Kyle Lindsted to his coaching staff as an assistant.

Lindsted was added after the recent departure of Ben Johnson, who took an assistant coaching position at Xavier. Lindley comes to the Gophers after spending the last three seasons in the same position under Gregg Marshall at Wichita State. Lindsted was Marshall’s lead recruiter.

“We are very excited about the addition of Kyle to our basketball program,” Pitino said. “He’s a great recruiter and will bring a lot to our team. He’s got contacts all over the world and a wealth of knowledge about the game.”

In his three years at Wichita State, Lindsted helped lead the Shockers to an 82-22 record with two Missouri Valley Conference titles. He helped lead Wichita State to its seventh straight NCAA Tournament last year, as the Shockers were a No. 4 seed.

Before Wichita State, Lindsted spent 15 years as the athletic director and head coach at Sunrise Christian Academy, one of the top prep programs in the country. Over his 15 years, the program developed 35 Division I players. The group includes Gophers Bakary Konate and Dupree McBrayer.