MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the eastern metro are investigating a series of burglaries.

According to the Roseville Police Department, the first call came at 5:15 a.m. Friday. Officers responded to the area of Chandler Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, where a resident said they woke up when someone opened their front door and said, “Hello?” The suspect ran from the scene.

Another homeowner in the same area told police they heard someone in their house and saw a dark figure with a flashlight.

The department received several more reports of attempted thefts, burglaries and thefts from vehicles in nearby neighborhoods throughout the morning.

Police said suspects entered a home on the 1700 block of Alameda Avenue and stole electronics before driving off in two of the resident’s vehicles, a Chevrolet Silverado and a Cadillac SUV.

A neighbor’s surveillance system captured three people biking in the area at 2 a.m. The stolen vehicles left the area at 2:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said in most cases the suspect or suspects entered residences and vehicles through unsecured doors or windows.

Anyone with information about the robberies, including surveillance footage, should contact the Roseville Police Department.