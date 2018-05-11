Filed Under:Chisago County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Chisago County Sheriff’s office says at least one person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 35 in Wyoming Friday afternoon.

inx mndot nb traffic v mov State Patrol: Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down I 35 In Wyoming

Traffic backed up on northbound I-35 in Wyoming (credit: MnDOT)

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the I-35 southbound exit to County Road 22/Viking Boulevard, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

North Branch police are urging drivers to avoid the area for at least three hours.

Southbound I-35 is closed. Drivers are urged to go east on County Road 22, south on Highway 61, then west on Highway 8 in order to reconnect with I-35 South.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details become available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch