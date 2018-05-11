MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Chisago County Sheriff’s office says at least one person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 35 in Wyoming Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the I-35 southbound exit to County Road 22/Viking Boulevard, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

North Branch police are urging drivers to avoid the area for at least three hours.

Southbound I-35 is closed. Drivers are urged to go east on County Road 22, south on Highway 61, then west on Highway 8 in order to reconnect with I-35 South.

This is a developing story.