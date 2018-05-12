Filed Under:Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver in western Wisconsin was killed in a rollover crash Friday afternoon in Dunn County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was driving north in an SUV at about 3:37 p.m. on County Highway M when their vehicle went onto the shoulder. They overcorrected, causing the SUV to roll several times.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. Investigators say they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

