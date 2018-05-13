MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was shot by officers inside Minneapolis City Hall will be in court Monday.

Back in December, 18-year-old Marcus Fischer was being question by police about a robbery. During the interview, police say Fischer pulled out a knife and started to cut and stab himself.

They also say he lunged at officers with the weapon. That’s when two officers fired their weapons.

Fischer was hospitalized after the incident.

He is charged with assault and other crimes connected to the robbery he was being questioned about at the time of the incident. He has a pre-trial hearing scheduled in the morning.