Filed Under:Governor Mark Dayton, Minnesota Legislature, School Funding, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, State Capitol, Tax Bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he won’t sign a bill squaring the state’s tax code to sweeping federal changes if Republican lawmakers don’t include emergency funding money for schools.

Dayton’s comments Monday set the stage for tricky negotiations with GOP legislative leaders as they careen toward deadlines. Passing a so-called tax conformity bill to avoid confusion and some tax increases for residents has been a major focus this year.

But Dayton says schools need additional money as well. He previously requested $138 million for 59 school districts struggling with budget deficits.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says meeting Dayton’s request is “next to impossible” in the compressed timeframe.

The two sides have less than a week to strike a deal. The legislative session ends May 21.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch