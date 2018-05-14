MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A central Minnesota family is asking for help finding their missing pet peacock.

Dave the peacock is on the loose along County Road 5 near Annandale, which is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Kindra Olson Liebhard posted on Facebook that Dave has been missing since Friday and hasn’t come home to roost at night.

Anyone who sees Dave is asked to message Liebhard on Facebook.

She says that Dave can be approached and picked up “like a chicken.”