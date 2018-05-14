MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A nearly half-century old public space in downtown Minneapolis is ready for renovation.

Monday, construction began on the revitalization of Peavey Plaza. The city of Minneapolis said the goal of the renovation is to “transform the gathering place in the heart of downtown Minneapolis into a more accessible and inviting public space while restoring key historic features.”

Among the changes: restoring the plaza’s fountain, updating the lighting and renovating the plaza to comply with the Americans with Disability Act.

The plaza, which sits outside Orchestra Hall between 11th and 12th streets near Nicollet Mall, was built in 1974. In 2012, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The $10 million project will run through May 2019, with a grand opening planned for June 2019. The project will be funded by city and state funds, as well as private donations.

