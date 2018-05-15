ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul’s future soccer stadium will host an international tournament next summer.

Allianz Field is one of 15 venues across the United States to host Gold Cup matches. The tournament matches the best national team in North, Central America and the Caribbean against one another.

“This is something St. Paul has never seen. And it is also going to be something where five, 10, 15, 20 years down the road we’re going to look at it and say that was the day Minnesota arrived on the international stage,” officials said.

So far, six teams including Team USA have already qualified for the Gold Cup. It will be the men’s team’s first competition since losing in a qualifying round in the World Cup last year.

Ten additional nations will earn a spot in this tournament through FIFA qualifying matches this fall. The Gold Cup will be held next July.