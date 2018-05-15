MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eden Prairie’s city council is hoping to capture the attention of state lawmakers by passing a resolution in support of gun reform.

They met Tuesday night to discuss a non-binding measure that requests that the city’s gun retailers “discontinue sales of assault-style weapons.”

The resolution would also suggest that local businesses prohibit selling firearms to anyone under 21.

Due to state law, cities cannot regulate firearms, but city leaders say passing resolutions could spark movement at the State Capitol.

Some citizens, including Kevin Vick of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, expressed opposition to the meeting.

“To restrict people of their basic civil rights, the ability to buy a firearm via a city suggestion or ordinance, and then to try and define some sort of rifle as an assault weapon doesn’t do anything to reduce gun crime or reduce gun violence,” Vick said.

The city says they hope this resolution will inspire similar measures across the state.