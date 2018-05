MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans are remembering a former Twins player, manager and broadcaster. Frank Quilici passed away Monday.

Quilici was a member of the 1965 American League champion team.

Quilici also played for the team from 1967 to 1970, was then manager from 1972 to 1975, and later did Twins radio broadcasts.

Quilici turned 79 on Friday. He leaves behind his second wife, and four children.

We take a break from the action: The entire #MNTwins organization is saddened by the death of former manager Frank Quilici, who passed away today at the age of 79. pic.twitter.com/2uSGR7476L — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 15, 2018

Funeral arrangements are pending.