MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Senate has joined the state’s House of Representatives in passing step therapy legislation.

Last week, WCCO’s Liz Collin reported on how patients are forced to use medications covered by their insurance first before they can go on the drugs their doctor believes are best.

The practice is known as step therapy.

In Brian Bieubaum’s case, it meant his multiple sclerosis progressed in the six months he had to use $60,000 in medication that only made him more sick.

Last week, the house passed a bill that allows doctors to override step therapy. On Tuesday, the senate unanimously passed a similar bill.

Gov. Mark Dayton has already expressed his support to sign it.