MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police and CrimeStoppers have teamed up to offer an enhanced reward in the death of a community activist, who was gunned down in front of his mother’s front door in early April.

On the evening of April 3, 33-year-old Tyrone Williams was shot and killed near 8th Avenue North and Elwood Avenue North in north Minneapolis.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman spoke with his family shortly after the shooting. Williams was a socially conscious advocate for civil and human rights. He was active in calls for justice in the police killings of Jamar Clark and Philando Castile.

His friends say his death is not in vain. It has sparked a renewed spirit to fix what is broken in north Minneapolis.

Police are looking for a car seen speeding away after Williams was shot. Since the incident, however, a suspect has not been identified.

Minneapolis police will be providing an update on the case Tuesday afternoon. The Williams family will also be there and will speak. That’s scheduled for 3 p.m. at the location of the shooting.