MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a state trooper in Lakeville Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Kenrick Avenue at 205th Street in Lakeville. The State Patrol says a trooper was hit head-on. The trooper was pinned, but is already and was being extricated by rescue crews.

The State Patrol says the crash involved two vehicles, with serious injuries. Authorities say a citizen was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital. The trooper was placed in an ambulance at the scene and is being evaluated by paramedics.

Stay with WCCO.com for more on this developing story.