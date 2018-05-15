Filed Under:Injury Crash, Lakeville, Minnesota State Patrol, State Trooper

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a state trooper in Lakeville Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Kenrick Avenue at 205th Street in Lakeville. The State Patrol says a trooper was hit head-on. The trooper was pinned, but is already and was being extricated by rescue crews.

The State Patrol says the crash involved two vehicles, with serious injuries. Authorities say a citizen was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital. The trooper was placed in an ambulance at the scene and is being evaluated by paramedics.

