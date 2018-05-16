MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Remember when the world couldn’t make up its mind whether the dress was black and blue or white and gold (even though it was clearly black and blue)?

That furor may be eclipsed by the storm of mock indignation accompanying an audio clip of an apparently computer-generated voice saying a name.

The clip was posted to Instagram in the form of a story poll, which then spread to, among other places, Reddit.

The question the poll posed: Do you hear “Yanny” or “Laurel”?

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

CNN interviewed a professor of speech, language and hearing, who told them the audio quality, and resonance could be to blame.

He thinks the original recording was “Laurel,” but any small change in how you’re listening to it, and you could hear “Yanny.”

Much like the controversy surrounding the dress, many who hear one thing can’t believe that someone would hear something other than that. Someone also pointed out that altering the pitch may also alter what word you are hearing: