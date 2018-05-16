MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A big move is underway Wednesday in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Over the winter, a massive bog on North Long Lake settled in Merrifield, near the shores of Legionville Camp, an American Legion-owned camp where children learn to swim.

On Wednesday morning, the DNR, the American Legion and the North Long Lake Association teamed up to move the bog, a several-acre floating mass of dead vegetation, cattails and trees.

While their initial efforts were not successful, the crews are continuing to try to move the bog off the shoreline.

Last fall, the bog appeared in North Long Lake, damaging docks and causing headaches for area officials. The bog moved around the lake, pushed by the wind and high water.

As on Wednesday, attempts to move the “monster bog” then were unsuccessful.

“We haven’t had any success in containing it, and as it travels around in the bay or it goes out into the big lake, no matter where it goes, it’s going to cause a lot of damage,” lake association president Bill Schmidt told WCCO in October.

As winter fell, the bog parked itself near Legionville Camp.