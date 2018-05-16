WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. says he received direct messages via Twitter from WikiLeaks asking if he would leak his father’s tax return.

That’s according to transcripts of his interview last year with the Senate intelligence committee released on Wednesday.

Trump Jr. says he never communicated with Julian Assange, the head of WikiLeaks. He described the person who contacted him via Twitter as “a lady that appeared to work at a law firm, if I recall correctly.”

Trump Jr. said the organization would “reach out on a few occasions sort of passing along news” and suggesting that he tweet it. He says he thinks the only time he responded was to say, “Hey, when (am I) going to receive the next leak”?

He said he was not aware whether anyone else on the campaign had contact with WikiLeaks.

