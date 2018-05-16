MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings will soon be the first NFL team to host a summit and fundraiser that’s solely focused on LGBTQ inclusion in sports.

On Thursday, June 21, the day-long summit will be held at the team’s new headquarters, the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, focusing on the critical importance of LGBTQ inclusion in sports.

Panel discussions, interviews and testimonials will feature LGBTQ athletes and coaches.

Former Vikings punter Chris Kluwe is one of the speakers.

“I’m extremely excited to join the Vikings in making this significant event a reality,” said former Vikings punter Chris Kluwe. “While it’s a positive step forward for both the Vikings and the NFL, what’s really critical is how we all use our platforms to improve people’s lives. We’ve pulled together true leaders who can bring legitimate change through their respective organizations and our goal is to put together an event that can be replicated by teams and leagues moving forward.”

Other speakers include Olympic diver and LGBTQ activist Greg Louganis, Chief Human Resources Officer Robert Gulliver, the first known out transgender athlete to join a U.S. national team, Chris Mosier, and more.

“I am thrilled to join the Minnesota Vikings in June to promote inclusion and respect for LGBTQ athletes,” Mosier said. “The Vikings are engaging in a critical conversation, particularly for transgender athletes, and I am looking forward to contributing to the conversation in the Twin Cities.”

Vikings are inviting Twin Cities college and high school coaches, staff and school administrators, members of LGBTQ organizations, representatives from NFL teams and the league office to attend the event.

Following the event, a reception will be held to raise funds for both local and national LGBTQ organizations.

The current full lineup of speakers/participants includes:

• Nevin Caple, Co-founder, LGBT SportSafe

• Robert Gulliver, Chief Human Resources Officer, NFL

• Chris Kluwe, Former professional football player for the Minnesota Vikings

• Greg Louganis, Olympic diver and LGBTQ activist

• Chris Mosier, First known out transgender athlete to join a U.S. national team

• Samantha Rapoport, Director, Football Development, NFL

• Esera Tuaolo, Former professional football player for the Minnesota Vikings, current musical performer and LGBTQ activist

• Stephanie White, Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Vanderbilt University

More speakers will be announced closer to the summit.

