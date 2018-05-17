Filed Under:Fertilizer Shortage, Gov. Mark Dayton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While Gov. Mark Dayton said he plans to veto the tax bill, one thing Dayton did sign this week is an emergency order aimed at getting fertilizer to Minnesota farmers.

Because of the late spring, farmers have less time to plant.

That delay means farmers are all starting work at the same time, causing a fertilizer shortage and requiring truckers to travel longer distances.

The order eases restrictions on the driving hours for truckers who haul anhydrous ammonia fertilizer.

