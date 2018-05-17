MIA Exhibit Shows Works Inspired By Philando Castile

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly two years after the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, a Twin Cities museum is getting ready to debut an exhibit in his honor.

Castile died in July of 2016 after he was shot by a St. Anthony police officer during a traffic stop.

After Castile’s death, a number of artists created pieces in his honor and gave them to his family.

Now that art is about to be displayed as a collection at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Many of the images associated with Castile evoke sadness.

The horse-drawn carriage making its way to his funeral at the Cathedral of St. Paul.

The flowers and candles left at the scene where he was shot and killed in Falcon Heights.

Families in mourning at the school where Philando worked as cafeteria supervisor.

But now, MIA is about to showcase artwork that will hopefully have a healing effect.

“A lot of these works of art were made in a moment when artists felt the need to express themselves, whether it’s because protests were happening, or they just heard the news, or in some cases even much later because they were still processing their emotions,” said MIA Director Kaywin Feldman.

She says Castile’s mother, Valerie, reached out to her to ask for a way to share gifts she had received from Twin Cities artists.

“She told us she was so touched by the generosity of the community, that they gave her all of this art, that she really wanted to be generous back,” Feldman said.

The staff is still assembling the exhibit called “Art and Healing: In the Moment.” It includes sculpture, posters, paintings, video and even quilts.

“Really I think the theme that runs through the exhibition is about love and healing and the need for people to come together and celebrate a life … and move forward in the future,” Feldman said.

The art exhibit is free, and runs from June 17 through July 29.