MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department says new data shows a significant drop in their use of force, comparing data from 2008 through 2017.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said there was a 48 percent drop in the citywide use of force rate, and argued the numbers are a sign that the department is starting to make some progress when it comes to changing its culture.

“I’m looking at these numbers as a positive sign in the right direction, but the work isn’t done yet,” he said. “There is still a lot of work to be done in terms of building that trust in our community.”

The chief credited improvements in training — including de-escalation techniques and implicit bias training — and greater mental health awareness as factors for the decline in use of force.