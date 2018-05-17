EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in joint training camp practices over two days leading up to their preseason game on Aug. 18, the teams announced Thursday.

The Vikings and Jaguars will practice together on Wednesday, Aug. 15, and Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Vikings’ practice facility in Eagan. It’s the first time since 2007, when the Vikings hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in Mankato, that they’ve held a joint practice.

Team officials say the practices will be open to the public, but will require tickets in advance that can be obtained on the Vikings’ web site.

Vikings rookies report to Training Camp on Tuesday, July 24. Veterans report on Friday, July 24.