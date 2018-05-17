Filed Under:Local TV, Melvin Carter, Rice Park, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul officials are closing a parking ramp to check on its safety.

A 2-foot-by-3-foot piece of concrete fell from the ceiling of the RiverCentre Ramp Wednesday night.

rivercentre ramp closed vo 6p 0517t172253 mov St. Pauls RiverCentre Ramp Closes After Partial Ceiling Collapse

(credit: CBS)

It damaged a parked vehicle, but no one was hurt.

The city’s department of safety and inspections is going to study the condition of the ramp, which was built in 1970.

More than 2 million people park in the ramp each year.

rivercentre ramp closed vo 6p 0517t172253 mov 1 St. Pauls RiverCentre Ramp Closes After Partial Ceiling Collapse

(credit: CBS)

A groundbreaking for a restoration project of nearby Rice Park took place Thursday. Mayor Melvin Carter, along with members of the community, came together to kick off the facelift.

There will be new walkways, better lighting and bigger gardens. Work starts next week.

Rice Park will be closed until it is finished in the fall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch