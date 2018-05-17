MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul officials are closing a parking ramp to check on its safety.

A 2-foot-by-3-foot piece of concrete fell from the ceiling of the RiverCentre Ramp Wednesday night.

It damaged a parked vehicle, but no one was hurt.

The city’s department of safety and inspections is going to study the condition of the ramp, which was built in 1970.

More than 2 million people park in the ramp each year.

A groundbreaking for a restoration project of nearby Rice Park took place Thursday. Mayor Melvin Carter, along with members of the community, came together to kick off the facelift.

There will be new walkways, better lighting and bigger gardens. Work starts next week.

Rice Park will be closed until it is finished in the fall.