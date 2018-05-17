MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A western Wisconsin man is facing charges of child neglect for using methamphetamine around his children, two of which tested positive for meth and marijuana.

David Maine, of Danbury, Wisconsin, is charged with three misdemeanor counts of child neglect, documents filed in Burnett County show.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities began investigating Maine’s household in March, following accusations of child maltreatment and sexual abuse.

While the abuse allegations proved to be unfounded, Maine admitted to investigators that he and his partner used methamphetamine in the home, sometimes around their three children.

Hair follicle tests of the children found that the two youngest tested positive for meth and THC, the psychoactive component in marijuana. The oldest child tested negative for all substances.

If convicted of the neglect charges, Maine faces a maximum penalty of 9 months behind bars and/or a $10,000 fine for each count.