MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was injured in a crash where her vehicle went airborne for more than 100 feet.

According to officials, the sheriff’s office received a call of a crash with injuries at the intersection of County Road 1 and 411 Street in Brockway Township, which is about 1 ½ miles northeast of St. Stephen.

Officials say 28-year-old Jolene Breault of Mora was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and went into the ditch. The Jeep then hit the road approach at 411 Street, sending the vehicle flying through the air about 130 feet before crashing into the ditch.

The vehicle then rolled and came to a stop against some trees.

A passenger in the vehicle — Mitchell Bialka, 27, of Becker – was injured and taken to the St. Cloud Hospital. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.