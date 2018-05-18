ROYAL WEDDING: Watch Live | Twin Cities Viewing Parties | FAQs | Royal Facebook Filter | How Is Marriage Changing?
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Paul Saints open the season on the road Friday night in Gary, Indiana.

Monday, it’s the home opener and that means putting finishing touches on CHS Field. It sure looks good on sun-drenched days like this.

The landscape has changed a bit for consumer sports dollars in the summer, and that’s the challenge: Keep your piece of the pie and try to grow it.

“Now we’re part of the fabric of the community. But we’ve got the United coming on strong with a new palace that they’re building and Chris Wright for whom I have great admiration,” Saints owner Mike Veeck said. “And the wild, what they’ve made it six or eight times in the last whatever. So the competition is beyond worthy.”

The St. Paul Saints host the Chicago Dogs for three games next week to open the home regular season schedule.

