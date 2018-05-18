MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There will be a memorial Friday night for the little boy who accidentally shot and killed himself.

It happened in Plymouth on Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe 7-year-old Keyaris Samuels found a gun inside a box with a hoverboard.

Keyaris’ grandmother says the family bought the toy second-hand the night before.

Related: Police, Family Seek Answers After Plymouth Boy, 7, Fatally Shoots Self

Police do not know who the gun is registered to yet.

Friday’s vigil for Keyaris will be in the 6000 block of Shenandoah Lane in Plymouth.

His family is asking people to bring teddy bears in his honor.

Press Conference Held On May 17



