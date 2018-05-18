MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday in the September 2014 heroin overdose death of a 21-year-old Oakdale man.

Rodney Williams Jr., 27, was sentenced Friday in the case. He had been charged with third-degree murder in the Sept. 16, 2014 incident.

Court documents state Oakdale police were called to a residence on the 4000 block of Gershwin Avenue North in Oakdale on a report of an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, they found the victim with no pulse. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the medical examiner found his cause of death as heroin toxicity.

The complaint states one of the first officers to arrive saw an uncapped syringe lying between the victim’s legs. A spoon was also located in the bathroom where he was found.

Police tracked the heroin source, and found it to be provided by Williams.