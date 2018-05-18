ROYAL WEDDING: Watch Live | Twin Cities Viewing Parties | FAQs | Royal Facebook Filter | How Is Marriage Changing?
Filed Under:Heroin Overdose, Rodney Williams, Washington County Sheriff's office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday in the September 2014 heroin overdose death of a 21-year-old Oakdale man.

Rodney Williams Jr., 27, was sentenced Friday in the case. He had been charged with third-degree murder in the Sept. 16, 2014 incident.

rodney williams oakdale heroin Minneapolis Man Gets 10 Years In Oakdale Man’s Overdose Death

(credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Court documents state Oakdale police were called to a residence on the 4000 block of Gershwin Avenue North in Oakdale on a report of an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, they found the victim with no pulse. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the medical examiner found his cause of death as heroin toxicity.

The complaint states one of the first officers to arrive saw an uncapped syringe lying between the victim’s legs. A spoon was also located in the bathroom where he was found.

Police tracked the heroin source, and found it to be provided by Williams.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch