MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was thrown from an ATV in Kandiyohi County Sunday night.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at a home on Northwest 5th Street in Colfax Township at around 8 p.m. The boy was reportedly pulled off the ATV when a rope he was carrying got caught in a wheel of the vehicle.

First responders transported the boy to Rice Hospital. His condition isn’t currently known.